Match-fixing curse could have been settled once and for all in ‘90s: Azhar Mahmood

KARACHI: Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood believes there was time for the Pakistan cricket to eliminate match-fixing in 1990s, which unfortunately didn’t happen.

Several well-known cricketers came under scrutiny during 1990s for their alleged involvement in match-fixing but most got away with it. “Pakistan could have fixed the match-fixing problem once and for all during 1990s. If it was taken seriously then, then these won’t be coming back to haunt us again and again,” he said. Azhar is believed to be one of the few players who are talked about as having impeccable character when it comes to match-fixing.