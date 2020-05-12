‘It will be a poor decision to ever recall Umar Akmal’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur says that it will be a poor decision to ever recall batsman Umar Akmal, who is currently serving a three-year ban.
In 2017, Umar accused Arthur, who was then Pakistan’s head coach, of verbally abusing him in front of chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq. Arthur admitted during an interview on a Youtube Podcast that he used some harsh word but that was to make the cricketer realise his mistakes.
Umar has been banned for not reporting a match-fixing offer. Arthur said that Umar has himself to blame for his undoing. He added that he will be surprised if Akmal is ever recalled.