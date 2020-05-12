close
Tue May 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
P
PPI
May 12, 2020

‘It will be a poor decision to ever recall Umar Akmal’

Sports

P
PPI
May 12, 2020

KARACHI: Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur says that it will be a poor decision to ever recall batsman Umar Akmal, who is currently serving a three-year ban.

In 2017, Umar accused Arthur, who was then Pakistan’s head coach, of verbally abusing him in front of chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq. Arthur admitted during an interview on a Youtube Podcast that he used some harsh word but that was to make the cricketer realise his mistakes.

Umar has been banned for not reporting a match-fixing offer. Arthur said that Umar has himself to blame for his undoing. He added that he will be surprised if Akmal is ever recalled.

Latest News

More From Sports