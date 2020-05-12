‘It will be a poor decision to ever recall Umar Akmal’

KARACHI: Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur says that it will be a poor decision to ever recall batsman Umar Akmal, who is currently serving a three-year ban.

In 2017, Umar accused Arthur, who was then Pakistan’s head coach, of verbally abusing him in front of chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq. Arthur admitted during an interview on a Youtube Podcast that he used some harsh word but that was to make the cricketer realise his mistakes.

Umar has been banned for not reporting a match-fixing offer. Arthur said that Umar has himself to blame for his undoing. He added that he will be surprised if Akmal is ever recalled.