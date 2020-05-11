close
Mon May 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2020

Badin raises concern over increasing number of Covid-19 cases

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2020

SUKKUR: The increasing number of coronavirus positive patients in Badin district rang alarm bells among the people who showed serious concerns in the developing situation. The toll Covid-19 patients reached 20 and out of them eight returned home after the tests and resulted negative while one patient died due to coronavirus. On the other hand, the civil society and intellectuals have expressed their concerns over soaring number of coronavirus cases and appealed to the residents to follow the SOPs to prevent the pandemic.

Latest News

More From Pakistan