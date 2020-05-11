Badin raises concern over increasing number of Covid-19 cases

SUKKUR: The increasing number of coronavirus positive patients in Badin district rang alarm bells among the people who showed serious concerns in the developing situation. The toll Covid-19 patients reached 20 and out of them eight returned home after the tests and resulted negative while one patient died due to coronavirus. On the other hand, the civil society and intellectuals have expressed their concerns over soaring number of coronavirus cases and appealed to the residents to follow the SOPs to prevent the pandemic.