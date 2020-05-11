Govt policy on Covid-19 confusing people, says Liaqat Baloch

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami naib ameer Liaqat Baloch has said the PTI government was running the Ehsas programme but without taking care of the problems being faced by the poor in view of the lockdown.

He alleged that the rulers were busy in favouring their own workers instead of reaching out to the people in need, he said while addressing the provincial and district heads of the JI besides the members of JI political and parliamentary committee via a video link from Mansoora on Sunday.

Liaqat Baloch, who also heads the JI Standing Committee for political and parliamentary affairs, alleged that the government had no idea about the effects of the recession, price hike and unemployment prevailing in the country after the coronavirus spread.

He said the government had not transferred the actual benefit of the historic fall in the petroleum products prices to the masses which was great injustice to the people already crushed under price hike and unemployment. Instead of providing relief to the people, the government was getting relief from them, he remarked.

He said the government’s policy on virus had caused confusion in the nation instead of forging unity in it. He said the federal government had not taken any effective step for corona control taking the provinces into confidence.