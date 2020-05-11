11 of a family drown in Sidhnai-Mailsi Link Canal

KABIRWALA: Eleven members of a family, including five women and two children, drowned when a van plunged into Sidhnai-Mailsi Link Canal near Mianchannu on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, the van was heading towards Mianchannu from Layyah when it skidded off a bridge near Brahman Pull and fell into Sidhnai-Mailsi Link Canal. As a result, 11 persons, including four men, five women and two minors, drowned while search was underway for one missing man.

They victims were identified as Baba Gulzar (90), Dua Fatima (2), Amal (5), Saba (36), Jameela (50), Shabnam (15), Sana (22), Ayesha (30), Abbas (34), Ijaz (45) and Safdar (50). The rescue 1122 shifted the dead bodies to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Mianchannu for medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives. The chief minister sought an inquiry report into the incident from the Multan commissioner.