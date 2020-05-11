Five CTD cops sacked for robbing shop, beating owner

Five personnel of the Counter Terrorism Department of the Sindh police have been discharged from service a few days after they were caught on CCTV footage robbing a shop and torturing a shopkeeper in Karachi’s SITE area at gunpoint.

“The following police constables of the CTD Complex, Baldia, Karachi are hereby discharged from service with immediate affect under Police Rule 12.21 as they are not likely to become good police officers being involved, deserted in criminal case FIR No. 128/20 under Section 392/34 of Police Station SITE B in District West, Karachi as reported by in-charge CTD/CTD Complex, Baldia Karachi,” reads a order issued by SSP CTD Operations I.

The police constables are Arif Hussain Bhatti, son of Muhammad Sher, Khush Nayab, son of Ali Khan, Danish Habib, son of Habibur Rehman, Usman Shahid, son of Muhammad Shahid and Khalilur Rehman, son of Matiur Rehman.

A few days ago, a video circulated on media showing a group of policemen looting a shop in the SITE area and also torturing the shopkeeper. After the video went viral on social media, the police high- ups initiated an inquiry.

Police said that during the investigation, they found the CTD personnel were involved in the incident. They added that after their identification, notices were issued to the CTD personnel; however, instead of producing themselves before investigators, the cops escaped to their hometowns in Punjab.

Following this, all the five policemen have been discharged from service while further investigations are underway.