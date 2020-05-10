Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s arrest: Jang/Geo workers continue protest for 58th consecutive day

RAWALPINDI/LAHORE/KARACHI/PESHAWAR: The countrywide protests by workers of the Jang/Geo Group against the illegal detention of Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman continued for 58th day on Friday.

Political workers and others joined different protest camps of journalists and media organisations, carrying placards and raising slogans against the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in a 34-year-old case without any solid basis.

Addressing the protest outside the offices of Jang and The News at Murree Road in Rawalpindi, speakers called for release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and termed the NAB laws as black laws that were enacted for the political engineering and vowed to continue their protest till the release of the Editor-in-Chief.

Secretary General Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist (PFUJ) Nasir Zaidi said the workers of Geo and Jang Group always struggled for the cause of the freedom of media and for the protection of the institutions. “Our struggle against those who wanted to close Geo, Jang and The News and to impose curbs on the free voice of the media will continue,” he said.

Nasir Zaidi said the NAB was taking action on the signals of the rulers who did not want the free voice of media in the country and this was reason that they had arrested Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman to give the message to other media houses. He said the day will come soon when Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman will be free as no wrongdoing can be proved against him.

Chief Reporter Jang Rawalpindi Rana Ghulam Qadir said the conspiracy was hatched against Jang/Geo Group by those who did not like its independent coverage. He said Geo is number one channel and will be number one despite all the conspiracies against it as the people of Pakistan trust it.

Chairman Joint Action Committee of Workers of Geo and Jang Group Nasir Chishti said the protest camp was organised by the workers of Geo and Jang will continue till the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Senior Reporter The News Asim Yasin said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was fighting a war for the freedom of press and become an icon for all those who believe in struggle for the freedom of press. He said since the democracy in Pakistan in mid 80’s Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was the first journalist who was under arrest for last 55 days without any charge.

Worker of Jang Group Munir Shah said the Editor-in-Chief stuck to his principles and will never bow before the illegal demands of the powerful. He said the struggle of the workers of the Geo and Jang Group will continue till release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and achieving the freedom of media.

Amjad Ali Abbasi said that workers of the Geo and Jang Group will continue their struggle for free media. He said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman never bowed down before the illegal demands in the past nor he will do so in future.

The protest camp was also addressed by Nusrat Malik, Kaleem Shamim, Kamal Shah and Aslam Butt.

In Lahore, protest against the NAB over illegal detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman continued on Saturday.

The media personnel and workers of Jang and Geo held a sit-in protest outside their offices against the illegal and unethical arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.