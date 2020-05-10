Barca’s Umtiti suffers injury

MADRID: France defender Samuel Umtiti has picked up a calf injury in just the second session since Barcelona returned to training from the coronavirus quarantine, the Spanish champions announced on Saturday. Barca said that Umtiti picked up an injury to his right calf during Saturday’s individual training session at the club’s Joan Gamper facility, but did not specify how long the 26-year-old would be out for. Spanish media report that he will be unavailable for two or three weeks, so will likely be back in time for a potential June 20 restart for football in Spain as the country attempts to loosen coronavirus restrictions.