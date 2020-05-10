JUI-F leader concerned at illegal hunting

CHITRAL: A local leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Muhammad Said Khan Lal has expressed concern over illegal hunting of Ibex and other wildlife in the historic hunting area of Zewargol in Torkho area of Upper Chitral. In a statement on Saturday, Said Khan Lal, who is also former tehsil councilor and ex-police official, said that Ibex were the very precious wildlife but department concerned did not take proper steps for its conservation. He alleged that District Forest Officer (DFO) Wildlife was informed on time about the illegal hunting at Zewargol. He said the official then sent range officer but the officer did not take action against the illegal hunters and wasted time on issuing permits to the hunters of pigeons and others. Ibex, he added, had become an endangered species and it was the time the wildlife department to come forward and conserve the birds.