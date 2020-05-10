Woman hurt

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A woman was wounded in a firing incident in Orangi Town.
Rescuers rushed her to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment where she was identified as 28-year-old Roma, wife of Shakeel. Police said the woman was going somewhere with her family when two armed men riding a motorcycle intercepted them and tried to rob them.
Instead of stopping they tried to run away upon which the suspects opened fire at them and managed to escape. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.