Woman hurt

A woman was wounded in a firing incident in Orangi Town.

Rescuers rushed her to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment where she was identified as 28-year-old Roma, wife of Shakeel. Police said the woman was going somewhere with her family when two armed men riding a motorcycle intercepted them and tried to rob them.

Instead of stopping they tried to run away upon which the suspects opened fire at them and managed to escape. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.