Pak football captain urges fans to continue fight against COVID-19

KARACHI: Pakistan football captain Saddam Hussain, former Algerian international and Al Duhail defender Madjid Bougherra, and Afghanistan women’s team goalkeeper Wida Zemarai have joined forces in thanking fans for doing their part in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the latest Asian Football Confederation’s (AFC) #BreakTheChain episode.

With the world facing its toughest ever crisis, the AFC’s mass awareness campaign has continued to provide strength and inspiration for millions of fans with close to 150 Asian stars from 43 AFC Member Associations rallying in solidarity to promote the best health practices initiated by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Saddam, who led Pakistan’s KRL FC to the final of the AFC President’s Cup in 2013 and is the first player from his country to feature in the AFC’s #BreakTheChain series, said: “Just as in football, teamwork is the trademark that is most fundamental above all attributes and we have a responsibility to ensure that no one is left behind in this fight against our common and most lethal adversary.

“I am heartened and inspired by our healthcare professionals and the way the world has emerged together to break the chain — with great resilience, bravery and compassion — and I want to thank everyone for your remarkable efforts,” said Saddam.

“We must continue to work together — across all communities — to keep our spirits positive and build on our momentum to break the chain. Together, we can look back at this moment as our greatest battle for all of humanity.”

Bougherra, who enjoyed successful spells with English sides Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton Athletic and Scottish giants Rangers FC before skippering Al Duhail to the Qatar Stars League title in his first season, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has affected millions of lives on so many levels. It is therefore crucial that we continue to do everything in our power to support our medical workers and communities around the world.

“I want to thank everyone for doing your part to break the chain and I encourage you to look after yourselves and to reach out to others in need — whether it means supporting your local charities, NGOs or checking on your loved ones, friends and colleagues.”