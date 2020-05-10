Two mobile snatchers arrested, 30 mobiles recovered

Rawalpindi : City Police in a crackdown against mobile snatching gang arrested two members of the gang who use to rob people with mobile and cash on gunpoint.

Police also recovered 30 mobile phones, Rs113,000 and weapons from them.

City Police stated that detainee culprits use to make mobile snatching robberies in different areas of Rawalpindi including Murree Road, Waris Khan, Ganjmandi, New Town and old city areas on gun point.

The detainee culprits have been shifted to jail for identification parade.

SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar Iqbal also stated that other aides and facilitators of this mobile snatching gang will also be arrested.

Meanwhile, Waris Khan Police also arrested four wheelies from different areas of Rawalpindi and also registered cases against them.

While in crackdown against kite sellers, RA Bazar Police arrested two culprits and also recovered 400 kites and chemical kite string.