11 Peshawar journalists infected by coronavirus

PESHAWAR: Eleven journalists working with different media organisations in the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after testing positive for the coronavirus are undergoing treatment.

They have been quarantined at their homes. All are members of the Peshawar Press Club. They are working for different news channels and newspapers. They are Asif Shahzad, Junaid Alam, Jehanzeb, Amir Ali Shah, Moeen Ali, Asad Ali and Faisal Iqbal, However, Asad Ali tested negative later. Asif Shahzad’s brother Wajid Shahzad, who is employed by a TV channel, also tested positive. Others whose tests for coronavirus turned out positive include Malik Adil Zada, Shahzad Kazmi and Imran Ali. According to the Peshawar Press Club General Secretary, Imran Yousafzai, and Joint Secretary, Abid Khan, the tests of 25 journalists are still awaited. They asked the government to concentrate on timely completion of treatment of the infected members of the Peshawar Press Club. Meanwhile, Adviser to the Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir assured a delegation of the Peshawar Press Club and Khyber Union of Journalists that the government would provide all possible facilities to the journalists infected by coronavirus. He asked such journalists to quarantine themselves at home and follow the Covid-19 standard operating procedure finalised by the government. He told the delegation that other journalists would also be facilitated to undergo tests to help them perform duty without fear. He said journalists were the frontline fighters against coronavirus and were creating public awareness about the disease. The adviser directed the relevant authorities to disinfect the Peshawar Press Club and the homes of the journalists who tested positive for the contagious disease. Meanwhile, the KP governor, Shah Farman also directed for provision of better healthcare to journalists who have infected with Covid-19. He lauded the role of the media in creating awareness among public regarding the coronavirus. He said journalists perform duties with devotion in natural disasters, terrorists attack and other critical situation. Both the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Governor Shah Farman provided relief packages to media persons who tested positive for coronavirus. The journalists’ representatives thanked the provincial government and governor for their assistance and demanded permanent solution to their problems.