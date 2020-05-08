Kashmir liberation movement has entered new phase: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said the martyrdom of Kashmiri freedom fighter Commander Riaz Naiku would bring the liberation of Kashmir closer to realisation.

He was addressing the participants in the Ghaibana Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayers in absentia) for Commander Riaz Naiku at Mansoora on Thursday.

He said the Kashmir liberation movement had entered a new phase after the martyrdom of Burhan Wani. Similarly, Riaz Naiku’s martyrdom would infuse a new spirit among the Kashmiri youths. Sirajul Haq said Indian troops were indiscriminately killing the Kashmiri leadership. For the last nine months, there has been worst form of lockdown in Indian-Held Kashmir. Indian forces have broken all records of oppression. During the coronavirus epidemic, on one hand, the Kashmiris are confined to their homes and on the other hand, the Indian troops are searching out the Kashmiri youths door to door.

Sirajul Haq said that despite all it tactics, India would not be able to suppress the Kashmiris’ liberation movement. He, therefore, impressed upon the UN and the world community to stop the India’s atrocities in Kashmir. The JI chief said the liberation of Kashmir from Indian occupation was the writing on the wall, adding that India had failed to crush the Kashmiris’ liberation movement during the last 70 years. He said that with the increase in Indian brutalities, the Kashmiris’ spirit for liberation was also increasing.

He said that around 18,000 Kashmiri youths had been lifted from their homes and jailed. Every day, Kashmiri youths are being killed in so-called encounters. Thousands of Kashmiris are lying in torture cells. Despite all this, the slogans of liberation are being heard from every door.

He said Indian Prime Minister Modi had thought that by altering the constitutional status of Kashmir, putting the the Hurriat leadership behind bars, and removing thousands of kashmiris from the scene, India’s hold in Kashmir would strengthen. However, he said, it had been proved that Modi was wrong. Sirajul Haq said Kashmir was an issue of life and death for Pakistan but the governments had been pushing the Kashmir issue at the back. The rulers had been trying to shake hands with Indian leaders and withdrawing their support from the Kashmiris. That was why the goal of liberation could not be achieved so far. He said it was the duty of the Pakistani government to highlight the Kashmir issue at all international forums, including the UN, OIC, European Union, so that India was forced to fulfil its commitment for granting the right to self determination to the Kashmiris. Meanwhile, in a statement, JI Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch said the entire Pakistani nation stood united against any likely Indian aggression. He said the nation would defend every inch of the motherland and at the same time, it would not abandon the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Liaqat Baloch urged the prime minister to unite the nation and the leadership in order to meet the challenges emerging due to the coronavirus on one hand, and New Delhi’s aggressive designs on the other. He said that a national commission should be set up to devise a collective strategy to face the situation on the home as well as the external front. He welcomed the formation of a minorities’ commission without Ahmadis and said that all the Muslims schools of thought were united on the faith in Khatam-e-Nubuwwat and they would foil every conspiracy to undermine their faith in this respect.