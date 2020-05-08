close
Fri May 08, 2020
May 8, 2020

PHF officials condole with Olympian Kamran Ashraf

May 8, 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) officials have condoled with Olympian Kamran Ashraf over his mother’s demise. “President PHF Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary General PHF Muhammad Asif Bajwa and the entire PHF family expresses their deepest sympathies on the sad demise of Olympian Kamran Ashraf’s mother,” a PHF media release read.

