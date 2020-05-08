PHF officials condole with Olympian Kamran Ashraf

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) officials have condoled with Olympian Kamran Ashraf over his mother’s demise. “President PHF Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary General PHF Muhammad Asif Bajwa and the entire PHF family expresses their deepest sympathies on the sad demise of Olympian Kamran Ashraf’s mother,” a PHF media release read.