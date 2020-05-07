‘Impact England’ organises training sessions on Covid-19

SUKKUR: The ‘Impact England’, a Pakistani expatriates organization, has organised capacity building sessions to diagnose and initial treatment of Covid-19 for medical staff of Sindh government hospitals of district Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur Mirs and GIMS. The MS Sukkur, Dr Taslem Khamesani, MS Larkana Dr Irshad Kazmi, MS Khairpur Dr Kaleemullah Memon and Director GIMS Dr Rahim Bux Bhatti were asked to ensure staff availability for training through video links. The sessions was successfully conducted by Dr Ismail Memon, NHS Cardiff, Dr Mahmood Soomro, NHS, and Abdul Haq Lohar, NHS. The training sessions covered different issues of Covid-19 patients, including from admission to discharge along with infection control. Furthermore, it was identified that such trainings by expatriate Pakistanis could boost confidence of medical staff in Pakistan and support health management to optimise the cost. During the training sessions, following issues were identified by the Sindh health department. The arterial blood gas (ABG) analysis machines should immediately be provided to hospitals as unavoidable cost to combat Covid-19. The Impact England has realised that there was a dire need of equipment and trainings to deliver oxygen in general and for Covid-19 in particular. It also recommended immediate actions to tackle high flow O2 as it was a key factor for Covid-19 patient management. The Impact England aspires to continue such capacity building trainings sessions in other districts, including Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Dadu, Shikarpur and Jacobabad through video link.