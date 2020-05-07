close
Thu May 07, 2020
May 7, 2020

ACE receives over 50 applications

National

 
May 7, 2020

GUJRANWALA: Citizens have submitted more than 50 applications against police in the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE). According to Director ACE Zohaib Mushtaq, during lockdown period some 50 people have submitted their pleas with the ACE against police officers and officials of different police stations.

