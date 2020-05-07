ACE receives over 50 applications

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: Citizens have submitted more than 50 applications against police in the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE). According to Director ACE Zohaib Mushtaq, during lockdown period some 50 people have submitted their pleas with the ACE against police officers and officials of different police stations.