Father, son drown in Khanpur Dam’s canal

HARIPUR: A father and his son in teenage drowned in the Khanpur Dam’s canal here on Wednesday, police and eyewitnesses said.The Khanpur police quoted eyewitnesses as saying that a teenager went down for washing his hands in the left bank canal of Khanpur Dam in front of Khanpur Police Station. However, he failed to maintain the balance and slipped down in the heavily flowing canal.

In a bid to rescue his drowning son, his father jumped after him but since he did not know how to swim, he also drowned. The local divers recovered the bodies and shifted them to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital, Khanpur where they were identified as Ariyan Qureshi, 13, and his father Nadeem Qureshi, 45, from Sohawa area, Rawalpindi.