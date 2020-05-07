close
Thu May 07, 2020
Our Correspondent
May 7, 2020

31 more test positive for Covid-19 in Swat

National

Our Correspondent
May 7, 2020

MINGORA: Thirty-one more tested positive for the coronavirus in Swat district on Wednesday.The new coronavirus cases reported from different areas of the district, including Charbagh, Rang Mohallah, Saidu Sharif, Kota, Manglawar, Haji Baba, College Colony, Amankot, Gumbad Maira and others.With the new cases, the total count of confirmed Covid-19 patients reached 253 in the district.

