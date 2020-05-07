close
Thu May 07, 2020
May 7, 2020

Lady doctor among four test positive for coronavirus in Kasur

National

 
May 7, 2020

KASUR: Four people, including a lady doctor and a nurse, tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.According to district health authorities, Dr Neelum of DHQ hospital Kasur tested positive for coronavirus.

Nurse Ambreen Aslam of Mustafabad tested positive. Reportedly, she contracted the disease when in-charge doctor of a hospital in Kahana himself tested positive for the virus a few days back. She was shifted to DHQ Hospital quarantine centre.

Constable Ali Raza of Phoolnagar tested positive for the virus and was shifted to THQ hospital’s isolation centre. Meanwhile, Khaliq Hussain of Kot Haleem Khan of city Kasur tested positive for the virus and was shifted to DPS quarantine centre.

