Security steps by Railways Police reviewed

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways Police Inspector General Capt (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan has ordered the officials to ensure foolproof security measures for trains and railway stations keeping in view the restoration of train operation across the country after coronavirus lockdown.

Chairing a meeting here on Wednesday, he reviewed the security arrangements in all railway divisions and asked the SPs concerned to remain in contact with the district police officers for complete security arrangements for trains and railway stations.

He directed the officers to specially focus on the welfare of police staff and form a comprehensive welfare policy in this regard. He said that facilities in the Railway Police Training School, Walton, should be increased and special refresher courses for improvement in investigation standards should be introduced in the school.