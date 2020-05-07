Govt not transferring benefit of POL prices’ fall to masses: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE: JI ameer Senator Sirajul Haq said it was unfortunate that the PTI government had not transferred due benefit of the historic fall in the POL prices in the world market to the masses.

The government raised the POL prices on world market surge, but did not reduce when the world market came down, he said while addressing the central leaders of JI at Mansoora here on Wednesday. JI Secretary General Amirul Azeem and other office-bearers were present.

Sirajul Haq said while the governments all over the world were serving their people in the corona situation the rulers in Islamabad were still busy burdening the people with more taxes. PTI government, he said, was saying that around 18 million people would lose jobs and seventy million would go below the poverty line but Prime Minister Imran Khan and his ministers were not informing the masses what plans they had to face the situation.

He said people were suffering due to the tug of war between the centre and the province. He said all over the world, lockdown was being eased and factories and businesses were being opened but Pakistan government had not been able to take a clear decision even today. People were looking up to the government for relief.