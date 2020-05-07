After adoption of SOPs: Punjab govt allows opening of urban development wings of LDA, others

LAHORE: Punjab government has granted permission to open offices of urban development wings of development authorities such as LDA (including Tepa), FDA, RDA, GDA and MDA during the lockdown period with essential skeleton staff after adoption of SOPs.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department has issued a notification in this connection under the Prevention of Infectious Diseases Ordinance 2020.

Meanwhile, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Capt Muhammad Usman (retd) while issuing strict instructions, made it mandatory for all visitors in hospitals to wear masks. He advised people not to visit hospitals unnecessarily, and if it is necessary, they must wear masks, frequently wash hands, maintain social distancing and follow all other precautions to prevent virus.

Meanwhile, P&SH Department has been continuing holding training workshops of District Rapid Response Teams from May 5 to 14. On Wednesday, the department imparted training to the Rapid Response Teams of Sialkot and Narowal regarding Covid-19 cases’ recognition, treatment and contact-tracing. It also imparted training to 10 master trainers in each district regarding disinfection or to dispose of belongings of the coronavirus patients.