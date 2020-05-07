1,177 POs arrested in four months

LAHORE:Lahore Police Operations Wing has issued its performance report of the last four months. According to the report, police arrested 818 members of 337 gangs, 1,857 illegal arms carriers, 2,582 drug pushers, 1,527 gamblers and 390 criminals from brothels in the City.

Police arrested 1,177 proclaimed offenders (POs) of A and B categories involved in cases of theft, cheque bounce, fraud and other cases. Police also arrested 1,392 court offenders. As many as 8,285 people were arrested on violation of the laws on wheelie, kite flying, firing into the air, begging, overcharging, foreigners, tenancy, marriage and loudspeaker use.