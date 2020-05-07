close
Thu May 07, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 7, 2020

‘Steps being taken to save cops from coronavirus’

Lahore

LAHORE:Steps are being taken to save police force and employees from coronavirus in the field formations of all districts.

According to the AIG Admin, disinfectant water was sprayed again in IG office, Central Police Office Complex, Turkish Block and many other places with the cooperation of the district administration team. All police employees were timely provided with face masks, hand sanitizer and other safety equipment. Moreover, mobile hand wash units were established for them.

