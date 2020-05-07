‘Steps being taken to save cops from coronavirus’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Steps are being taken to save police force and employees from coronavirus in the field formations of all districts.
According to the AIG Admin, disinfectant water was sprayed again in IG office, Central Police Office Complex, Turkish Block and many other places with the cooperation of the district administration team. All police employees were timely provided with face masks, hand sanitizer and other safety equipment. Moreover, mobile hand wash units were established for them.