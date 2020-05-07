Saudi help during virus lockdown lauded

LAHORE:Religious leaders from different schools of thought have appreciated Saudi Arabia for providing assistance to virus affected countries.

Saudi Arabia provided relief packages to Palestine, Indonesia, Sudan, Malaysia, Philippines, Bosnia, Chad, Pakistan, Senegal, Kenya and other under-developed countries. In a joint statement, leadership of Pakistan Ulema Council, including Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Maulana Abdul Karim and others thanked Saudi Arabia government for providing relief packages and assistance for Muslim Ummah and other under-developed countries during the pandemic lockdown. The clerics stated that Saudi Arabia was playing very responsible role in helping the virus-affected people.