Redesigning of TVET sector stressed

Islamabad : The National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Pakistan’s apex body in technical and vocational education and training, in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) arranged the first-ever international dialogue on a mitigating strategy for TVET in the emerging COVID-19 scenario.

The event was attended by 62 experts from around the globe including European Union, South Africa, New Zealand, Colombo Plan Staff College, provincial TEVTAs, Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment and Pakistan Workers Federation.

Addressing the webinar session arranged at NAVTTC headquarters, ILO country director Ingrid Christensen calld for redesigning and reshaping TVET sector to cope with the changing scenario.

ILO skills specialist Gabriel Borddao gave a detailed presentation on how different countries are dealing with COVID-19 in TVET.

NAVTTC Chairman Syed Javed Hasan said among other sectors, technical education and vocational sector was also badly hit by the pandemic and we need to devise a clear strategy to efficiently and effectively minimise, mitigate and manage the adverse effects being faced by the skill sector of not only just Pakistan but the world.

“It’s a blessing in disguise that our young generation is tech-savvy so we must take advantage of it and offer them with the best e-campus learning opportunities that would not only help them make the most of their free time but also help them grow professionally so that they are ready for the job market once the country moves towards normalization,” he said.

NAVTTC Executive Director Dr. Nasir Khan said we had to explore hidden opportunities in adversities and I believe this situation has presented us with opportunity to explore alternate solutions to the challenges that we are facing.

"All TVET experts from around the globe should come together and devise a collaborative International Post Covid-19 Response system,” he said.

“The closure of TVET institutes amidst the COVID-19 crisis demands the adoption of a electronic or web based approach in distance learning mode, to empower the most vulnerable including youth and returning migrants and the COVID_19 crisis should be seen as an opportunity to innovate, reflect and build a cost-effective system capable of addressing both these immediate needs as well as the required longer term reform,” he said.

Dr. Khan said delay in the acquisition of competencies are affecting the immediate and future careers of millions of youth.

"An urgent response plan is needed to be integrated and implemented not only to respond effectively to the current crisis situation but also prepare ourselves for the post-COVID-19 emerging scenario”, he said.

Various strategies for preparing the TVET sector to effectively deal with the current COVID-19 situation and devise a workable plan for the post-COVID-19 emerging labour market demand were discussed in detail. It was agreed that NAVTTC will compile all the proposals and feedback of the stakeholders and will devise, in collaboration with ILO, a viable strategy which will be further shaped in another webinar to be organized as soon as possible.

The participants called for exploring an effective mitigating strategy to enable TVET sector to effectively respond to the challenges of the ensuing challenges posed by COVID-19.