NAB reopens cases against Nisar Khuhro, minister Taimur Talpur

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has reopened two cases of alleged corruption of Pakistan People's Party leaders, Nisar Khuhro, president of party’s Sindh chapter, and adviser to Chief Minister Sindh, and Nawab Taimur Talpur, provincial minister Sindh.

The NAB Sukkur has summoned Nisar Khuhro on Wednesday (today) in an inquiry into the alleged corruption in the Sindh Food Department. Similarly, the revenue authorities of district Umerkot, the home district of provincial minister Talpur, have also been summoned on Wednesday in six complaints of land forgery against Minister Taimur Talpur with NAB Karachi.

On the other hand, the Sindh Food Department has decided to send Rs10 billion worth wheat mega scandal to NAB for further investigation.

According to the food department sources, large quantity of Sindh government's wheat worth Rs10 billion, stocked at the go-downs of 15 different districts of the province, went missing. Following the initial inquiry, the food department on the directions of the competent authority has formally asked NAB to undertake a comprehensive inquiry.

According to the NAB correspondence, copies of which are available with The News, Provincial Minister Nawab Taimur Talpur has been summoned in the alleged forgery in the land record in his favour and other family members with the collaboration of revenue officials of district Umerkot, besides alleged corruption into the development works of Sindh Education Works department, Public Health and others.

The NAB Karachi’s Deputy Director Syeda Rumla Naqvi has written to Deputy Commissioner of District Umerkot for provision of record against Minister Nawab Taimur Talpur in a case of acquiring assets beyond known sources of income.

The allegations against the minister are based on the complaint of Mola Bux and some others who have leveled serious allegations of corruption. Minister Nawab Taimur Talpur told The News that all the NAB allegations were false and the inquiries against him would find no wrongdoing against him like the similar previous inquiries several years ago by NAB Karachi, which he also challenged in the Sindh High Court. Talpur said that four months ago, NAB submitted an affidavit before the Sindh High Court’s divisional bench headed by Chief Justice of Sindh High Court Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh, exonerating him of all charges and declaring him innocent in all inquiries but now they have once again filed another notice, which clearly proves political victimization and mala fide intentions of NAB. He said he would challenge it in the court.