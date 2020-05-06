Waqar wins jr hockey players’ fitness contest

LAHORE: Waqar Ali won the fitness competition challenge among national junior hockey players. He was up against his teammate Abu Zar who was runner-up in the compeititon.

To keep the national junior hockey players active, the national junior team management organized a fitness challenge competition among the players. Waqar Ali took the first position in the competition with the highest score of 14.1 points.

Abu Zar was second with 12.31 points while Bilawal was third with 11.62 points. Junior hockey team management reviewed the competition on video link. This fitness report of young players will be sent to Pakistan Hockey Federation for further review. A prize of Rs 5,000 has been announced for the first place winner and Rs 3,000 for the second place winner in the Fitness Challenge. It may be recalled that the corona virus and lockdown will also have a negative impact on the economic situation of country's sports.

Talking to media on video link, Secretary General of Pakistan Hockey Federation Olympian Asif Bajwa said that the postponement of national and international events due to corona virus has left national hockey players unemployed and we will face more severe challenges in the coming days.

In addition, the Pakistan Hockey Federation has postponed all national and international activities until August. According to the PHF schedule, the national junior hockey team was scheduled to play 12 matches in the first week of May in Europe against the junior teams of the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium, which have been postponed due to the corona virus situation in those countries. The national hockey team's tour of Europe in June-July has also been postponed.