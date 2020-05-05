Ex-PM Abbasi, secy move IHC for bail extension

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and ex-secretary petroleum, Arshad Mirza Monday filed a petition in the IHC seeking extension in their protective bail in a reference pertaining to illegal appointment of managing director Pakistan State Oil (PSO). The petitioner had nominated NAB chairman and accountability court Karachi as respondents in their case. The petition stated that AC Karachi had issued arrest warrants for them on March 26, while the IHC had granted them protective bail till May 12. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that he couldn’t appear before the trial court in Karachi due to lockdown in the wake of coronavirus as he was in federal capital. He said the government had now extended the lockdown, adding that it was difficult for them to appear before the trial court due to closure of roads. The petitioners said the NAB could arrest them after expiry of their bail and prayed the court to extend it further. It is pertinent to mention that AC Karachi had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in a case pertaining to illegal appointment of former managing director PSO Sh Imranul Haq.