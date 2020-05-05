Govts urged to deliver on global air mail

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GENEVA: The collapse in passenger flights combined with a surge in online purchasing during the coronavirus crisis is slowing the delivery of air mail, the global aviation and postal industries warned on Monday.
In a joint statement, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Universal Postal Union (UPU) called on governments to take action to keep mail moving by air.