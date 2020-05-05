close
Tue May 05, 2020
AFP
May 5, 2020

Govts urged to deliver on global air mail

GENEVA: The collapse in passenger flights combined with a surge in online purchasing during the coronavirus crisis is slowing the delivery of air mail, the global aviation and postal industries warned on Monday.

In a joint statement, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Universal Postal Union (UPU) called on governments to take action to keep mail moving by air.

