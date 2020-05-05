SHC seeks law officer’s comment on COVID-19 relief ordinance

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday directed the law officer to submit comments with regard to the approval of the Sindh government’s COVID-19 Emergency Relief Ordinance 2020.

The SHC was hearing petitions of factory owners and labourers pertaining to the laying off of employees during the preventive lockdown due to the pandemic as well as the non-implementation of the ordinance.

A division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar inquired about the approval and implementation of the ordinance issued for the relief of the citizens during the lockdown. The provincial law officer said the ordinance has been sent to the Sindh governor for approval and his reply is awaited.

Some employers and entrepreneurs have challenged the notification of the provincial government instructing all employers to safeguard the interests of their workers so they are not terminated during the lockdown, while petitioners have approached the court for the implementation of the directives.

The Sindh government’s home and labour departments filed their respective comments saying that restrictions have been imposed on all employing entities to refrain from laying off their employees during the lockdown — to be considered paid leave — and to ensure the provision of salaries, remunerations and wages in full.

The home department’s focal person said that in realisation of the plight of the destitute, the provincial government has issued the said order on humanitarian grounds and to provide maximum relief to the impoverished.

The official said the manufacturing units that remained closed are also being considered for tax relaxation, adding that since this is an extraordinary situation, extraordinary steps are required to be taken perforce. He requested the court to dismiss the petitions of factory owners.

After taking the comments of the home and labour departments on record, the court directed the petitioners to file a rejoinder, if any, and adjourned the hearing until May 6. The bench also issued notices to the law officer to file a response on the next date of hearing.