Tue May 05, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 5, 2020

T20 WC should be called off: Asif

Sports

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Asif Iqbal said that T20 World Cup should be called off completely this year due to Covid-19.

The former Pakistan captain believes the game will eventually come out stronger, post the COVID-19 pandemic. But he doesn’t want to rush things. The 76-year-old is of the opinion that big-ticket tournaments like the T20 World Cup and the Indian Premier League (IPL) should be called off this year, as the 'situation is not right'.

In an interview he also said: “What is more important - a cricketers’ life or his livelihood? Life, obviously, comes first. Until and unless the situation improves, I don’t think anybody would like to take the risk by resuming cricket all of a sudden,” Iqbal, who featured in 58 Tests and 10 ODIs for Pakistan, was quoted as saying.

