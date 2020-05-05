Weightlifters, tennis players receive cash awards

KARACHI: The federal minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza handed over cheques to national weightlifters and tennis stars for lifting medals in the 13th South Asian Games which were held in Nepal last year.

In a function at Islamabad, the medallists were honoured as per sports policy. The gold medallists were given away Rs 1 million each, with the silver medallists going away with Rs 500,000 each and bronze medallists taking Rs 250,000 each.

In weightlifting, Pakistan had clinched five gold, two silver and one bronze.

Talha Talib, Haider Ali, Usman Amjad Rathore, Hanzala Dastgir Butt and Muhammad Nooh Dastgir Butt won gold medals, Abu Sufyan and Rabia Razzaq won silver medals, while Saima Shahzad won bronze. Similarly, tennis players Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Aqeel Khan, Muzammil Murtaza and Muhammad Abid won silver in men’s team event, while Sara Mansoor, Ushna Sohail, Mahin Aftaz Qureshi and Sarah Mehboob Khan won bronze medals in women team event.

Aisam and Ushna Sohail won bronze in mixed doubles. Muhammad Abid and Sara Mansoor also won bronze in mixed doubles event. Aisam and Aqeel Khan won bronze in men’s doubles.

In men’s double event, Muzammil Murtaza and Muhammad Abid won bronze medal. Aqeel Khan won bronze in men’s singles and Muzammil Murtaza won bronze in men’s singles as well.

A sum of Rs 6.25 million and Rs 5.5 million were handed over to the weightlifters and tennis players, respectively.

Also present were the Parliamentary Secretary of Ministry of IPC Saima Nadeem, Col. Gul Rehman Secretary General Pakistan Tennis Federation, Azam Dar, Deputy DG PSB and parents of a few athletes.

Congratulating the medallists Dr Fehmida said that half of the population of Pakistan is comprised of women.

“Their participation in the social life especially in the sports is commendable,” Fehmida said.

She said that these athletes are the ambassadors of Pakistan, reiterating that sports are a devolved subject and provinces should take the responsibility to provide incentives to the players.

Pakistan’s star weightlifter Nooh Dastgir Butt appreciated the initiative of the federal government which handed the cash prizes so promptly, adding, this will encourage the athletes.