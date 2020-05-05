Regulatory duty removal urged

KARACHI: Pakistan Tyre Importers and Dealers Association (PTIDA) has demanded immediate removal of regulatory duty on tyres, a statement said on Monday.

There has been 205 percent increase in tyres import under Afghan Transit Trade, which were ultimately smuggled into Pakistan, it added.

"It is highly unfortunate that up to 86 percent demand of truck tyres, 69 percent of light truck and van tyres and 69 percent of passenger car’s tyres in Pakistan is met by smuggling.”“The situation is not only hurting the legal trade in Pakistan, but also depriving the national exchequer of valuable revenue.”