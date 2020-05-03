3 teachers suspended for being absent from quarantine duty

GUJRANWALA: Chief Executive Officer (Education) Afzal Shahid Saturday visited different areas and suspended three teachers, who were absent from duty.

Reportedly the district administration has declared some areas of the city as quarantine due to increasing coronavirus patients there and deployed police and education employees there for the supervision and implementation on SOPs. When the CEO education visited these quarantined areas to check the education staff and found three primary teachers Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Imran and Marghoob Aalam absent. The CEO suspended the teachers and issued them cause notices.

YOUTH TORTURED TO DEATH: A youth was tortured to death by three accused in Alipur Chatha, Gujranwala on Saturday. Reportedly, some accused kidnapped Afzaal and tortured him and left him near a graveyard. He was shifted to hospital where he died. The father of the deceased accused Farooq and his accomplices of kidnapping Afzaal and torturing him. Police have registered a case.

SEVEN GANGSTERS HELD: Police Saturday claimed to have arrested seven members of two gangs and recovered stolen cash, cattle, vehicles and illegal arms from them. Ferozwala police arrested accused Ashfaq, Nawaz, Nazim and Shahbaz and recovered three stolen buffaloes from them. Aroop police arrested Asif, Asad and Raheel and recovered Rs 200,000, four cell phones and illegal arms from them. All the three accused are members of a dacoit gang and were involved in dozens of dacoity and theft incidents.