PSP chief flays Centre, Sindh govt for ‘wasting precious time in blame game’

The Pak Sarzameen Party has become the voice of the heart of every patriotic Pakistani citizen. People are joining the PSP on a daily basis after witnessing our social services, character, capabilities and the passion of brotherhood in spite of having no resource, no authority and not even a single councillor.

PSP Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said this while talking to 150 notables of the Akakhel community, besides hundreds of the PPP and PTI workers from Shahnawaz Goth, Niazi Goth Madina Colony, who announced their joining the PSP at the Pakistan House on Saturday.

Despite having ultimate authorities and resources, the political parties of the prime minister, the president, the chief ministers, and the mayor were falling apart because the issue was not of control but of character, he added.

He added that the economy, which was already in a state of collapse, had now frozen, leaving more than 10 million people unemployed,

hundreds of millions of people were suffering from hunger and poverty, while the provincial government was also showing favouritism towards businesses, which would have dangerous consequences.

The insensitivity of the rulers were obvious by the fact that hundreds of people had lost their lives due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the federal and the provincial governments were busy in wasting precious time by blaming each other instead of focusing on the real issues.

The PSP supremo said: “It's not the time to put each other down, but to demonstrate unity to save the nation from this unimaginable human tragedy.”

Every conscious Pakistani had understood this but the federal and provincial governments were not understanding the severity of the issue, Kamal said.

The whole of Pakistan, including Karachi, saw that the PSP Foundation had been working day and night, even delivering cooked food, including rations, to the deserving families at their doorsteps at the Sehri time in this holy month of Ramazan, he said, adding that the PSP Foundation was, for the sake of Allah, helping white-collar families without hurting their self-esteem.

President Anis Kaim Khani, Shabbir Ahmad Kaim Khani, Dr Arshad Vohra, Central Executive Committee Member and District Central Incharge Abdullah Sheikh were also present on the occasion, said a press release issued by the Central Information Department of the party.