Health officials visit quarantines

Islamabad : A joint team of Ministry of National Health Services and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Saturday in a surprise visit inspected all the quarantine centres.

The team visited Pak China Centre, Hostel City Chattha Bakhtawar and private hotels to see if all there services were being provided as per the standards.

It was informed that as soon as the passenger lands, his/her test was conducted.

After that if result is positive, he or she was quarantined and if his result was negative then he/she was sent to home district with SOPs for staying in isolation for the next 14 days at home.