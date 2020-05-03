‘51 drug addicts die in City during lockdown’

LAHORE : Fifty-one drug addicts were found dead during the coronavirus lockdown in the city due to overdose of drugs, shortage of food and water, living in miserable condition and majority of them was unidentified and homeless. More than 60 percent of them were than 40 years.

This was revealed by Syed Zulfiqar Hussain, consultant anti-drugs/narcotics campaign and prevention, citing a report on “Coronavirus Hit Substance Use Disorders (SUDs)” made by Drug Advisory Training Hub (DATH) and YOCFAN. Adeel Rashid, Syed Mohsin, Mrutaza Saddiqui and Dr. Ikram were also present on the occasion.

Syed Zulfiqar Hussain said that a large number of homeless young people were using hard and soft drugs on footpaths, gardens and different major roads in whole Pakistan due to lockdown. They need food and water and they are living in miserable condition. There are over 120 clusters and pockets where people are using drugs and inject heroin mixed with water in Lahore without any fear, he added. This is alarming situation for those who lost their children due to drug addiction.

Syed Zulfiqar Hussain said that most areas were highly risky for addiction where dead bodies of drug addicts were found due to overdose of drugs, poor hygienic condition and starvation. These are; Data Darbar, Bhati Gate, Lohari Gate, Litton Road, Qila Gujjar Singh, Gowal Mandi, Mustafabad, Ghari Shau, Shafiqa Abad, Tabbi City, Ravi Road, Rang Mehal, Mochi Gate, Masti Gate, Misri Shah, Shahdara, Bagbanpura, Sanda, Lorry Adda, Lakshmi Chowk, Ferozpur Road and Nolakha.

Syed Zulfiqar Hussain raised concerns over a drop in the supply of legal and illegal drugs to the world caused by the lockdown was leading to an increase in the number of drug users turning to more dangerous alternatives. A decline in global travel, increased border and local restrictions and a slowdown in movement within Pakistan have resulted in a drop in the supply of illicit drugs, including crystal ice, heroin, cocaine and other pharmaceutical drugs inside and outside the country, while the trend of addiction has increased.