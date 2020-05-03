close
Sun May 03, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 3, 2020

PA session on 8th

Lahore

LAHORE : Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi, on a requisition by the opposition, has summoned a session on May 8.

In this regard, Assembly Secretary Mohammad Khan Bhatti has issued a notification.

According to the notification, the Punjab Assembly session has been convened at 2pm on May 8. Its agenda includes protective measures against the coronavirus, law and order, and wheat procurement in the province.

