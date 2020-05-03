PA session on 8th

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi, on a requisition by the opposition, has summoned a session on May 8.
In this regard, Assembly Secretary Mohammad Khan Bhatti has issued a notification.
According to the notification, the Punjab Assembly session has been convened at 2pm on May 8. Its agenda includes protective measures against the coronavirus, law and order, and wheat procurement in the province.