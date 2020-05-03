Ministry lauded for summary on proposed minorities’ commission

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq and Majlis-e-Ahrar-e-Islam Secretary General Abdul Latif Khalid Cheema have expressed satisfaction that the whole nation displayed a unanimous rejection to the plan of inclusion of Qadiyanis in the proposed minorities’ commission.

Both leaders said whether the government would go ahead with its plans of proposed commission or not, the summary sent by the Ministry of Religious Affairs to the government advising against including Qadiyanis in it was another historic success of the nation created in the name of Islam and which had always held the belief of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat as dearer than their lives.

Senator Sirajul Haq rang up Abdul Latif Khalid Cheema on Saturday and discussed the prevailing situation with reference to the proposed minorities’ commission and the circumstances following the lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Sirajul Haq paid tributes to the historic role of the Majlis-e-Ahrar-e-Islam in protecting belief of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat and countering the conspiracies of Qadiyanis before and after the creation of Pakistan. He said Majlis-e-Ahrar had the distinction of being the torch-bearer in the struggle for upholding the belief of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat and its more than 10,000 workers laid down their lives to counter the conspiracies hatched to compromise this fundamental belief of Islam.

Abdul Latif Khalid Cheema said Qadiyanis were rebels of Islam as they tried hijacking the religion and they had challenged the writ of the state by never acknowledging themselves as minority as declared by the constitution.

He wondered why the state institutions were helpless against Qadiyanis who had been openly defying the constitution of Pakistan. He praised the role of the Ministry of Religious Affairs for sending a summary to the federal government advising against the inclusion of Qadiyanis in the proposed commission, and said Minister Noorul Haq Qadri effectively represented the religious sentiments of the nation.

Sirajul Haq reiterated that including Qadyanis in the commission would grant them rights on par with other minorities. The PTI government should have made Qadyanis accept themselves as a minority, he said. Mr Cheema expressed gratitude to Senator Sirajul Haq and other JI leaders, including Dr Farid Paracha, for raising this vitally important issue effectively.