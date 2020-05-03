Inflation reduced after PM’s efforts: Aleem Khan

LAHORE : Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the fruits of Prime Minister Imran Khan's efforts for economic stability have begun to bear benefits and even in these unfavorable circumstances, there has been a significant reduction in inflation in the country.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that in the last three months the government has reduced the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs 35 which will have positive effects on every sector and the common man will get real relief.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has also announced a big aid package to provide relief to the small business community which will not only support their businesses but also make Pakistan a strong economy in the days to come.

The government has made practical efforts to provide relief to the citizens by using all available resources.

He said that the criticism by the opposition was completely unwarranted as it was time to put forward the objective of service instead of politics and there is a need to everyone to play their part to get the people out of this predicament in the wider national interest.

He said that it is high time that hands of the government were strengthened and criticism for the sake of criticism was avoided.

The senior minister said that the situation of coronavirus in Pakistan is much better than other countries. We should pray to Allah Almighty for better conditions and play our collective and individual role to bring maximum relief to the citizens,” he said.