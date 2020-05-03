‘32pc wheat procurement target achieved’

LAHORE : The Punjab Food Department has achieved 32 per cent of wheat procurement target, said Provincial Information Minister Fayyzul Hassan Chohan on Saturday.

The minister in his statement said that procurement of wheat is underway in all divisions of the province and the government had target to buy wheat of more than Rs 158 billion.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said the province till April 30 had achieved almost 32per cent of its wheat procurement target of 4,500,000 metric tonne. He said that the farmers are being given Rs1400 for per 40kg wheat.

Commenting on the economy, the provincial minister said the country’s economic is under pressure due to coronavirus outbreak and added that reduction in the price of petroleum products to benefit the masses.

He said that the provincial government has announced life insurance up to Rs 8 million for the frontline workers fighting the pandemic in the province.