OIC member states urged to improve cotton yield

LAHORE : Punjab University Centre of Excellence in Molecular Biology (CEMB) senior scientist Prof Dr Idrees Ahmad Nasir has said that new technology should be adopted to increase production of high quality cotton which will play a very important role in strengthening the economy of member countries of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

He was addressing an online five-day international workshop as trainer/resource person organised by Statistical, Economic and Social Research and Training Centre for Islamic Countries (SESRIC), a subsidiary organ of the OIC.

The training course titled “Application of Advanced Technology for the Enhancement of Cotton Productivity” was organised within the framework of SESRIC’s OIC Cotton Training Programme (OIC-CTP) for the benefit of the executives and experts from Mozambique Agricultural Research Institute (IIAM) and Cotton Research and Seed Multiplication Centre of Namialo (CIMSAN).

The course was based on synchronous learning and instruction approaches. SESRIC (OIC) Director General Mr Nebil Dabur, IIAM Director Dr Antonio Chamuene and a number of cotton experts participated in the workshop.

Prof Dr Idrees Ahmad Nasir gave lectures on enhancement of production of high quality cotton and suggested various measures to cope with various diseases damaging cotton production.