Minister assures labourers of steps for welfare

Islamabad: Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Friday reiterated firm resolve of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to make all possible efforts for the well-being of the labour community.

The PTI government is making all-out efforts to provide the labour community their basic rights, and will continue to work for their betterment, he said in a statement on the occasion of International Labour Day.

The minister said the government was extending financial assistance to the labour community, which was badly affected due to the coronavirus pandemic, on merit under the PM’s Ehsaas Programme.

He highlighted the role of labourers in the national development and vowed to protect their rights at every cost. Sarwar also paid tribute to expatriate Pakistanis for sending valuable remittances to the country and playing their positive role in national progress.

Since the PTI came into power, he said, there was a significant increase in the remittances, pouring in the country that reflected expatriate Pakistanis confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The minister said the government was also making all possible efforts to bring back all those Pakistanis stranded in different countries after the outbreak of coronavirus.