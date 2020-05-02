Akif asks why Islamabad insists on lockdown when whole world eases it

LAHORE: Tanzeem Islami (TI) Ameer Hafiz Aakif Saeed has questioned why is the PTI government hesitant to restore economic activity in the country when the entire world is easing lockdowns.

Even the hot zones of Covid-19 like the US and Europe have moved towards easing lockdowns and restarting economic activities to give relief to the masses but the PTI rulers seem adamant on not easing the lockdown.

He said Pakistan is a poor country and its over 30 per cent masses live below the poverty line, he said in a statement on Friday. He said the lockdown in Pakistan has badly affected the poor and middle classes.

He demanded the government start easing the lockdown so that the poor and labour classes could begin earning livelihood again. He lamented the way the media is trying to portray and ‘prove’ mosques as the only potential source of Covid-19 spread.

On Indian shelling across Line of Control and martyrdom of innocent civilians, Hafiz Akif Saeed lamented that while the entire world was suffering from coronavirus threat, Delhi unleashed inhumane attitude exposing fascist face of Modi regime.