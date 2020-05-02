Sindh Police celebrates 177th Raising Day

The Sindh Police Department on Friday celebrated its 177th Raising Day under the command of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar of Sindh.

IGP Sindh Mahar, in his message, said: “On May 1, I would like to remind the Sindh police of its glorious past of being the first modern police force of the subcontinent. Ever since its existence, it has steadfastly faced all sorts of challenges under trying circumstances, from dealing with the menace of terrorism to pandemics.

Today, I have full confidence in its abilities and professionalism to upkeep its traditions and spirit of serving its community zealously even in the present pandemic. In the difficult times that we are living through, I am reminded of earlier times when the Sindh Police was again at the forefront of helping citizens deal with deadly plagues.”

He added: “In the 1880s and 1890s, two terrible plagues broke out across Sindh, and it was the Sindh police who was back then also, at the forefront, helping to quarantine infected persons and even burying those who could not be buried by their families.”

The greatest quality of Sindh police, according to him, is that despite the real dangers of infection that they face every day, and despite numbers of personnel who have succumbed to infection, the force still carries out its duties with the same degree of diligence every day, without faltering.

“I earnestly hope that, if Allah wills, the Sindh Police would emerge from the coronavirus pandemic as a truly trustworthy force dedicated to the safety and well-being of its citizens.”

History

Talking about “Marston’s two set of rules and regulations for Sindh police in 1850 for framing of two set of rules”, UGP Mahar said, “the two set of rules and regulations for the guidance of police were the outcome of much deliberation between the two competing departments which were deftly handled and steered by Marston during the early years of Frere.”

Thirty principles

“In this regard,” the Sindh police chief said, “Marston supervised drawing up of 30 principles (Rules) of Sind Police in 1850. The rules essentially covered a host of topics i.e. sending a weekly report of crime and intelligence in a tabular form, police officers to immediately proceed to scene of the crime and taking all necessary steps for detection, police handing over prisoners to respective Kardar for legal action, reporting of all criminals handed to Kardar, police not to obtain confessions from suspects by vows, the threats or ill-treatment, Puggies never to be sent alone while cracking a criminal, night patrolling to be performed in large towns. Police was to deal with

people on all occasions with civility.”

Code of rule

“Likewise, the above rules were followed by a more detail set of rules in June 1851,” he said. “The title of these rules was ‘Code of rule for the guidance of Police in Sindh’. These rules were framed by a committee headed by Lt Marston as Captain of Sindh Police while other members were Collectors of Hyderabad and Karachi along with District heads of Sindh Police.”

He added: “The Code and Rules were divided into four Sections (i) Rules for the guidance of town Police and for the relative duties of Police and revenue officers in large towns particularly in towns which had Kotwals and Kardars stationed i.e. Shikarpur , Hyderabad and Karachi; (ii) Rules for the guidance of police in the districts stationed throughout three Collectorates; (iii) Rules for Kardars with reference to above district Police; (iv) Rules for Deputy Collectors, Magistrates with reference to above district Police.”

The IGP said the rules conferred powers “of Faujdar, enabling him to try minor offences like petty assaults, a nuisance. Marston had been earlier trying to convince the commissioner that due to shortage of Kardars and deputy magistrates, people were suffering. However, the rules restrained Kotwal from interfering in civil matters. Likewise, these rules prohibited Kardars and other civilian officers from interfering in criminal cases. The rules further constrained the deputy magistrates from passing a final verdict on any policemen found indulging in criminal activities. In such cases findings were to be forwarded to Lt of Police, for appropriate punishment.”

E C Marston

“Edward Charles Marston was born in 1822 who at a very young age entered the Bombay Army in 1839 as an ensign in 25th Native Infantry. Due to his sterling qualities of head and heart, he became Lieutenant within two years in 1841,” he said.

“Marston saw action at Maenee and Dubba in February 1843, where his presence of mind and bravery was instrumental in saving the life of his Commander General Napier when he was assaulted by three Baluchis.

After the annexation of Sindh, General Napier as Governor of Sind selected Lt E.C. Marston as Karachi Police Chief, which he raised on 1st May 1843.

He raised police force on the precepts of General Napier and divided the force into three branches i.e. Mounted Police, Rural Police and city Police. He became acting Captain of Police in Sindh in 1846 and was later notified in 1848 and thereafter remained its Chief till 1864. Within a short span of time, he raised Sindh Police to great heights with his hard work and professionalism.

Sir John Clerk, Governor of Bombay impressed by the efficient Sindh Police, ordered the Bombay Presidency to adopt the Sindh Policing model in 1852. In 1849, after the annexation of Punjab, the Sindh policing model was also adopted by the Punjab police.

Marston enhanced the efficiency of police by devising an effective system of collection and dissemination of intelligence. He for the first time made efficacious use of Puggies in crime detection. Marston also developed two set of rules and codes in the early 1850s for smooth interaction with their counterparts in the Revenue Department.

During the 1857 insurrection, Sindh Police under the leadership of Marston was able to control the situation admirably. After the 1860 Police Commission, the post of Commandant of Sindh Police was abolished and Col Marston once again became Superintendent of Karachi Police. In 1872, in pursuance of government's resolution, Col. Marston reverted back to Army from where he retired as Major General. Marston loved Karachi, chose to settle down in city after his retirement and later at the age of eighty he died in Karachi in 1902.”