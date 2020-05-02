Labour class is backbone of society, says DMC South chairman

South District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Chairman Malik Fayyaz Awan has said Labour Day, also known as May Day, is of utmost importance for us as it highlights the achievement of the labour class and indicates their significance.

He said the day was celebrated worldwide as a holiday for the working class that toils each day to keep things running smoothly. He said that the labour class was the backbone of the society. The day was a celebration in the honour of labourers and the working class, according to a statement issued on Friday.

“The movement, known as the eight-hour day movement, is for eight hours for work, eight hours for recreation, and eight hours for rest,” he said.

The chairman said that this year the day was celebrated silently due to the coronavirus as daily wagers had been badly affected and they need to be compensated and taken care of by respective quarters.

He said that along with industries, the rights of the labour class should also be upheld, adding that the rights of the working class, including leave encashment, medical facilities, financial status and group insurance for workers, should be guaranteed to safeguard their rights. He said that the DMC South attached great importance to the rights of labouers and ensures payment of their dues and overtime on time.