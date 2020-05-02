Lockdown of Karachi has paralysed country’s economy, says PTI leader

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Central Deputy Secretary General Ashraf Qureshi has said the people across the country, particularly in the Sindh province, are suffering due to "inexperienced" policies of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and his men.

“The Sindh government has closed Karachi under a conspiracy. It has paralysed the country by closing the lifeblood of the country’s economy,” he said in a statement issued from the Insaf House on Friday.

Qureshi said the prime minister had been saying since the beginning that the lockdown should not be at the cost of human lives, but the provincial government was adamant that there should be a lockdown.

“The Sindh government issued lockdown orders but failed to implement them. The cases further increased due to the unique lockdown of the Sindh government.”

“No decision could be taken due to lack of seriousness on the part of the Sindh government,” said the PTI leader, adding that the number of deaths due to the virus in province were still doubtful.

From treatment in hospitals to test reports, the provincial government manipulated everything, he alleged, saying that doctors and paramedical staff in hospitals across the province did not have PPE kits and other necessary equipment even now, due to which cases were alarmingly increasing in doctors and paramedics.

He said the Sindh government would have to answer to the people for its performance.