Film promotional activities at PNCA during lockdown

Islamabad:The idea of holding Digital Short Film Competition originated from Dr. Fouzia Saeed, Director General PNCA (Pakistan National Council of the Arts). In lockdown when things had been pretty much at standstill, it was time to move on with film promotional and development activities. After closure of National Film Development Corporation, PNCA was given NAFDEC’s charter of activities. Film was now high on PNCA agenda along with Music, Performing Arts, Visual Arts and other cultural activities.

Organized by PNCA, National Heritage and Culture Division, “Homebound" under Corona Virus Lockdown was the theme of this short film festival. Overwhelming response was received from enthusiastic young and upcoming filmmakers from all over Pakistan.

In all, 143 films were received by PNCA and these latest cinematic jewels were unspooled for the jury. There is no doubt that the task of selecting the winners was difficult. However, the jury did invest ample time in assessing the technics of short film in Digital format in all genre ranging from Documentary to Fiction to Musicals in Live Action as well as Animation.

After consulting professional filmmakers, the jury comprising of Dr. Fouzia Saeed (DG, PNCA), Hassan Hayat Khan (Producer, TV), Asmara Shafaq (Coordinator, PNCA) and Aijaz Gul (Film Critic) finally selected the winners for this competition. The names of winners were announced on 28th April by Education, National Heritage and Culture Minister Mr. Shafqat Mehmood and Dr. Fouzia Saeed.

The winners and their films titles included 1st Prize was awarded to Safeerullah & Amir Ali for their film #Quarantine while Second Prize winners were Faraz Ali for Lockdown and Mansoor Nazir for I Forgot!, third prize went to Fareena Aslam for Homebound and Muhammad Ali Nadeem for- Homebound (Animation). The consolation prize winners were Abdul Qadir Roonjah -- Mera Ghar Meri Jannat, Muhammad Shahzaib- Quarantine Life and Babar Mangi-Corona Vaccine.

Special recognition awards were awarded in other category to Habibullah Gancevi and Zafeer Butt- Behind the Camera, M. Yaruq Faisal- Rue, Maria Rana- Cold Mess- Shadow Dance, Shahzaib Butt- film on Nikkah Rights and Faysal Khan Elahi- Fruit Salad.

The reason for holding this event was obvious: to provide a platform for upcoming filmmakers under lockdown. No subject could be more appropriate than "Homebound" for this film competition. It was amazing to see 143 films on the homebound themes or around it, filmed mostly on cell phone both in colour and Black/ White.